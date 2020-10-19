Visitors banned from Chatteris house - by court order - following complaints of anti social behaviour

Visitors to a house in Chatteris have been banned following complaints of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminality.

Police issued the order on 34 West Park Street after complaints that included the premises being associated with “persistent disorder and criminality”.

A first notice was served on Saturday (October 17) for 48 hours.

The successful application was made to Cambridge magistrates’ court today (Monday) for the order to be in place for the next three months.

The order says the house is to close at once to prevent disorder or persistent serious nuisance.

Until January 19. 2021, only named individuals can enter including the tenant.

“Anyone not specifically named on the court order is prohibited from accessing the premises,” said a police spokesperson.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence that carries a prison term.