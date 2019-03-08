Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW. Archant

A man in his 50's and his 19-year-old son were assaulted and left injured by a group of people when they tried to break up a fight in March during the early hours of Saturday (June 22).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 2.30am the two victims were walking home through March town centre when they heard a commotion coming from Grays Lane towards West End and went to investigate.

You may also want to watch:

A group of approximately ten youths were found causing damage to cars and fences in the boat yard but turned when the victims appeared and began to beat the father using a lump of wood embedded with nails. The son tried to intervene but was also assaulted.

The offenders then ran off towards Barclay's Bank and the victims were taken to hospital, where the father received stitches for the cuts on his arms and ear.

The main offender is described as being in his late teens and wearing a black hoodie and black balaclava with a picture of a white skull on it. All offenders had their face covered and were wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 35/43697/19.