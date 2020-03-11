Police appeal after a shotgun and £10,000 cash was stolen from a house in Ramsey

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them in connection with a burglary in Ramsey Forty Foot. PICTURE: Cambs Police Archant

Police are now asking members of the public to help identify the men in the images.

Jewellery, including a Rolex watch, £10,000 cash and a Beretta shotgun was stolen. PICTURE: Cambs Police Jewellery, including a Rolex watch, £10,000 cash and a Beretta shotgun was stolen. PICTURE: Cambs Police

Officers have released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary near Ramsey Forty Foot.

At about 2.30pm on Wednesday, 4 March, a house in Forty Foot Bank was broken into.

Jewellery, including a Rolex watch, £10,000 cash and a Beretta shotgun was stolen.

DC Tessa Munro said: 'If you have any information about who the men in the photographs are, or come across any of the stolen items, please get in touch as soon as possible.'

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/16438/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.