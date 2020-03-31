Advanced search

Network Rail calls for former workers across Cambridgeshire to help out during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:58 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 31 March 2020

Network Rail is appealing for former signallers to help in Cambridgeshire. Pictured is March Railway Station. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Archant

Network Rail is appealing for former professional signallers in Cambridgeshire to help keep the railway running during the coronavirus crisis.

The network is looking for retired signallers or those who have moved to other careers in the railway industry for roles at signal boxes across the county, as well as providing cover if some members of the workforce need to self-isolate in weeks to come.

The aim is to keep signal boxes and control centres across the region open around the clock to allow key workers such as doctors and nurses to travel to work, and that essential food and medical supplies can be transported on freight services.

David Davidson, Network Rail’s head of operations for the Anglia region, said: “Signallers are crucial to keep this going and we need former workers to help us provide back-up if some of our staff can’t come to work.

“We’re appealing for signallers who’ve retired, moved on to other careers or left the railway to come back and help us keep signal boxes and control centres open. Full retraining will be given.”

For more information, email RetiredSignallersEasternRegion@networkrail.co.uk.

