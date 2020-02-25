Have you spotted a missing wedding ring in March town centre?

The antique wedding ring was lost in March town centre Archant

Shoppers are being urged to look out for an antique wedding ring, which was lost the day after Valentines Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

June Money was wearing the sentimental piece, which was bequeathed to her by her late mother, during a lunchtime shopping trip on Saturday February 15.

She had visited Lidl on Dartford Road, Thing-Me-Bobs and WH Smith in Broad Street before she noticed the wedding ring had slipped off her finger.

Mrs Money said: "I looked at my hand and suddenly realised I'd lost the ring.

"I retraced my steps, asked around the cashiers and even went to the pawn shop in case someone had taken it there.

You may also want to watch:

"I left my number in case it case it was found - but I haven't heard from anyone."

It was lost between 11am and 12:30pm.

The wedding ring is yellow gold and described as 'classic' with a 'narrowish' band. It isn't engraved.

The piece belonged to her mother Gertie Chapman, who passed away at the age of 99 in 2009.

June added: "Please, please contact me if you have found it.

"It's a very special piece of jewellery and holds very sentimental memories for me."

If you have found the ring, please contact June on 07749810070.