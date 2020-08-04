Appeal launched after woman’s house broken into and dog injured in late night Fen burglary

A woman who was celebrating a birthday had her house burgled and her dog was also injured in a Fenland town.

The incident took place on Norwood Road, March on Friday, July 31, but it is unclear what items were stolen or the extent of damage caused at the property.

Cambridgeshire police were contacted soon after the incident, and are appealing for anyone with more information to come forward.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called just after 11pm to reports of a burglary which had taken place at a house in Norwood Road, March.

“An untidy search of the house had been carried out and the occupant’s dog had also been injured. It is unclear at this stage what has been stolen.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police via their web-chat or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/51064/20.”

