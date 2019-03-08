Appeal to find wanted Peterborough man connected with 'violent' offences
PUBLISHED: 12:28 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 09 August 2019
Archant
A man from Peterborough who is connected with several "violent" offences is wanted by police.
Sean Hood, 31, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection the offences including causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and criminal damage.
Anyone who believes they have seen Hood or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org