Advanced search

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 May 2020

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Archant

An appeal to help the victims of an accidental fire that destroyed their uninsured family home in Chatteris has raised £5,000.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

An appeal to help the victims of an accidental fire that destroyed their uninsured family home in Chatteris has raised £5,000.

Sun reflecting off a glass-topped patio table is one of the possible causes of the blaze that caught hold of decking and spread quickly to the main house in Marritt Close on May 22.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Chatteris, Manea and March arrived to find a well-developed fire in a two-story house, with flames through the roof of the building.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation while crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

The blaze has left the owners Fergus and Kirsty and their three children without a roof over their heads. Friends have provided a trailer caravan that is now parked outside their home and some of the three children have been forced to live with friends and relatives.

Best friend Jordan Palmer launched the gofundme appeal with the hope of raising £2,000 but within 72 hours it nearly topped £5,000, having received 200 donations.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

She launched the appeal on the same day with a plea on social media stating “they have lost everything they own; anyone who would be generous enough help at least try and build up a bit of happiness again would be amazing”.

Jordan said the house had “completely gone” and denied speculation it may have started with a bonfire.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

“I’m not sure what happened but fire investigators are looking at one theory that it could have been the sun reflecting off a glass table.”

She said the appeal fund would stay open as “they will need as much as possible. They haven’t got insurance on the house. I know it was a silly mistake on their part, but they will learn from this I’m sure”.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Jordan added: “I am absolutely devasted, they are absolutely devastated. But the good thing is we have a great community She said the couple would rebuild and offers of help have already come from a roofer and a plaster.

“It will be like Chatteris DIY SOS,” a reference to the BBC popular tv series of communities rallying to help someone in need.

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. Donations are coming together to help them.A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. Donations are coming together to help them.

The Rev Wendy Thomson of Chatteris parish church supported the appeal.

“I have a favour to ask,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Would you please keep this Chatteris family in your prayers and, if you are able, please make a donation. Every little helps. Thank you.”

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. They have been offered this caravan as a temporary home.A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. They have been offered this caravan as a temporary home.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 7.45pm on Friday.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took 20 firefighters more than four hours to get the blaze under control.

To donate click here.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Teen gets friend to hit him with frying pan after flipping car and telling cops it was stolen

Nineteen-year-old Alex Hobbs got his friend to hit him with a frying pan in a bid to convince police his car was stolen after he crashed it. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Teen gets friend to hit him with frying pan after flipping car and telling cops it was stolen

Nineteen-year-old Alex Hobbs got his friend to hit him with a frying pan in a bid to convince police his car was stolen after he crashed it. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

No hurry for young boxing talent to sign professional deal, says long-time coach

Coach Matt Lenton (right) has said there is no rush for boxing talent Eryk Ciureja to sign any professional contract yet. Picture: SPARTA ABC

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Watch the miraculous moment firefighters lift horse from ditch with help from farmer

Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

£25,000 needed to ensure Hifields festival can continue following postponement due to coronavirus

The organisers of Hifields festival, which was due to take place at Chippenham Park on July 3, have launched a fundraiser to ensure the independent dance music festival continues following the cancellation of this summer�s event due to the coronavirus. Picture: HIFIELDS/FACEBOOK
Drive 24