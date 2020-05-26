Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris. Archant

An appeal to help the victims of an accidental fire that destroyed their uninsured family home in Chatteris has raised £5,000.

Sun reflecting off a glass-topped patio table is one of the possible causes of the blaze that caught hold of decking and spread quickly to the main house in Marritt Close on May 22.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Chatteris, Manea and March arrived to find a well-developed fire in a two-story house, with flames through the roof of the building.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation while crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

The blaze has left the owners Fergus and Kirsty and their three children without a roof over their heads. Friends have provided a trailer caravan that is now parked outside their home and some of the three children have been forced to live with friends and relatives.

Best friend Jordan Palmer launched the gofundme appeal with the hope of raising £2,000 but within 72 hours it nearly topped £5,000, having received 200 donations.

She launched the appeal on the same day with a plea on social media stating “they have lost everything they own; anyone who would be generous enough help at least try and build up a bit of happiness again would be amazing”.

Jordan said the house had “completely gone” and denied speculation it may have started with a bonfire.

“I’m not sure what happened but fire investigators are looking at one theory that it could have been the sun reflecting off a glass table.”

She said the appeal fund would stay open as “they will need as much as possible. They haven’t got insurance on the house. I know it was a silly mistake on their part, but they will learn from this I’m sure”.

Jordan added: “I am absolutely devasted, they are absolutely devastated. But the good thing is we have a great community She said the couple would rebuild and offers of help have already come from a roofer and a plaster.

“It will be like Chatteris DIY SOS,” a reference to the BBC popular tv series of communities rallying to help someone in need.

The Rev Wendy Thomson of Chatteris parish church supported the appeal.

“I have a favour to ask,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Would you please keep this Chatteris family in your prayers and, if you are able, please make a donation. Every little helps. Thank you.”

Firefighters were called to the house at about 7.45pm on Friday.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took 20 firefighters more than four hours to get the blaze under control.

To donate click here.

