Our appeal to Cambridgeshire residents running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in April

25 February, 2019 - 15:13
Will you be running the 2019 London Marathon? We would love to hear from you. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Are you from Fenland or East Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We would love to hear from you.

Each year we publish local people running the 26.2-mile capital city run. This year we would like to group everyone from our counties and publish all of the results.

If you are taking part, please do send us an email stating your name, age, where you live and which cause you are running for.

Please include a photograph in your submission and briefly outline why you are running for your chosen cause, keep it within 150 to 200 words.

Also make sure that you have included your contact details so that a reporter can catch up with you after the annual race to find out how you got on.

We will be publishing photos and results on our websites and print editions of The Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard – please only submit if you are ok with that.

Send all submissions to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk and if you need help or guidance with submitting, please call the newsdesk on 01354 661955.

