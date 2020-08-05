Police say chalk markings outside Cambs houses are NOT linked to dog thefts

Cambridgeshire Police say chalk markings outside houses are not being linked to dog thefts across the region. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops Twitter/@CambsCops

Chalk markings outside homes in Cambridgeshire have not been linked to dog thefts across the region, police have confirmed.

Cambs Cops took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 5) to clear rumours circulating on social media about suspicious markings being drawn outside properties.

Some residents reported seeing chalk-drawn markings, believing they were about to be targeted by thieves stealing pets across the county.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re aware that some residents have felt worried about chalk markings being linked to dog thefts in the county.

“We haven’t linked this activity to any recent dog thefts in Cambs but completely appreciate dog owners’ concerns.

“If you do see these markings on your property, we advise you to take a photo of it, let us know and then remove it asap.

“You can share this info with us online and we’ll follow up all lines of inquiry.”

