Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Care home residents in March treated to debut fashion show

PUBLISHED: 13:11 27 June 2019

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Archant

Residents at a March care home were treated to a special fashion show recently.

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGEStaff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Staff from M&Co and family members of the residents modelled a range of different outfits and accessories from the clothing brand at the town's Aria Court.

Eight models took to the catwalk to show off the new items, with around 30 people in attendance.

Usually, M&Co visit the care home to provide clothing to residents, but this time wanted to do something slightly more eventful.

Holly Savage, lead lifestyles coordinator at Athena Care Homes, said: "We wanted to do something quite special and it was very successful."

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGEStaff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

This was the first fashion event to be held by Athena Care Homes, who run Aria Court.

Due to this success, the care home provider now aims to host more fashion shows at its other branches across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, whilst looking to build on their five current locations.

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGEStaff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGEStaff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGEStaff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Care home residents in March treated to debut fashion show

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Nationwide volunteers team up with Tennyson Lodge team to create sesnory garden for March

Volunteers from the March branch of the Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs. Picture: LOUISE SUTTON-WEBB.

Crime commissioner’s cash boost for Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets

Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite at the Youth and Community Fund celebration event. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

New environmental initiative to increase biodiversity in Wisbech now in place

Stuart Burton (left) and Peter Freeman assisted with the sighting of a bug hotel in Wisbech. Picture: STUART BURTON

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists