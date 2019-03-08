Care home residents in March treated to debut fashion show

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE Archant

Residents at a March care home were treated to a special fashion show recently.

Staff from M&Co and family members of the residents modelled a range of different outfits and accessories from the clothing brand at the town's Aria Court.

Eight models took to the catwalk to show off the new items, with around 30 people in attendance.

Usually, M&Co visit the care home to provide clothing to residents, but this time wanted to do something slightly more eventful.

Holly Savage, lead lifestyles coordinator at Athena Care Homes, said: "We wanted to do something quite special and it was very successful."

This was the first fashion event to be held by Athena Care Homes, who run Aria Court.

Due to this success, the care home provider now aims to host more fashion shows at its other branches across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, whilst looking to build on their five current locations.

