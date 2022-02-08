Care home residents share war memories with school children
Residents at a care home in March have been sharing their memories of World War II with primary school children, bringing their learning to life.
Aria Court Care Home in Coronation Close has been working with Lionel Walden primary school in Doddington to help children understand the challenges and hardships of wartime Britain.
The residents shared a ‘fantastic’ array of stories and experiences, with everything from evacuations to the bombings in London.
One residents’ letter read: “I was born during the war in Islington.
“My father took my mum to the hospital to have me, forgetting that the day before the hospital had been bombed.
“Although they said they were closed, they still took us in.”
Natalie Bayes, deputy headteacher, said: “Our year six pupils were excited to receive the letters from the residents.
“They were intrigued to find out what life was like when their great grandparents were much younger.
“It enabled them to write explanations of past events and compare and contrast with life today.”