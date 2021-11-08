News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Veterans breakfast club raise over £1,500 from latest catch-up

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:26 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 12:52 PM November 8, 2021
Jeff Walters with Cassanos owner Kevin McCourt in March

Jeff Walters (left) was presented a cheque for £1,000 by Kevin McCourt of Cassanos at March Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club's November meeting. - Credit: Ian Carter

Over £1,500 has been raised for a breakfast club which helps veterans reflect on their time in the armed forces. 

The March Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club held its latest meeting on Saturday, November 6 at Cassanos on High Street, which donated £1,000 to the club. 

Those that attended tucked into a full English breakfast whilst sharing their memories and experiences in the armed forces. 

Jeff Walters, one of the club’s founding members, said: “We had 62 veterans at the breakfast. 

“They were having some banter and it’s a release for a lot of servicemen and women that leave the services where they can talk to like-minded people.” 

Mr Walters said the donations will go towards trips the club is organising for the coming months, such as to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. 

The club, which holds a breakfast for veterans and current armed forces personnel every month, will hold their next meeting on December 4 at Cassanos. 

A Christmas lunch will also be held at the restaurant on December 18 from 12pm and it is free to join. 

To book for the Christmas lunch and for more information, contact Mr Walters on 07785 787875 or visit the breakfast club’s Facebook page. 

