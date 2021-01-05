News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
False alarm! Armed police return from ‘incident involving weapons’

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:02 PM January 5, 2021
Armed police were called to an “incident involving weapons” on Ramsay Road in Whittlesey which turned out to be a false alarm.

Armed police responding to a reported “incident involving weapons” returned to stations after it turned out to be a false alarm.  

Officers were called at around 12pm on Tuesday, January 5 to Ramsey Road in Whittlesey along with the East of England Ambulance Service.  

News quickly spread on social media following a number of posts from residents seeing “armed police and ambulances” on scene.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police who was investigating the reports said: “This is a false alarm. 

“There was a report of an incident involving weapons at about 12.20pm in Ramsey Road. 

“However, upon investigation there’s been no evidence of weapons being used.” 

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that we responded to an emergency call shortly before 1pm regarding an incident on Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.  

“We sent an ambulance to the scene. One patient was treated but was not conveyed to hospital.” 

