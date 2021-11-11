Gallery

It is the most poignant of events in the calendar – Armistice Day.

It was on this day, in November 1918, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month that agreement was reached to end the First World War.

March remembers - Credit: Dave Humphrey

It has become the first day when we remember not only those who died in that horrific conflict, but in others that followed.

March remembers - Credit: Dave Humphrey





Locally it was observed with traditional reverence at war memorials across Cambridgeshire.

Ely remembers - Credit: Mike Rouse

Others, such as our emergency services, took time out to pause and observe the silence.

Many office and shop workers, too, stood still to join the two-minute silence.

Wisbech remembers - Credit: Ian Carter

Here are photos from Whittlesey, Wisbech, March and Ely.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Michael Robinett





Photos from Chatteris (where a special memorial was unveiled) follow.