Gallery
Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
Published: 3:34 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 3:48 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: Dave Humphrey
It is the most poignant of events in the calendar – Armistice Day.
It was on this day, in November 1918, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month that agreement was reached to end the First World War.
It has become the first day when we remember not only those who died in that horrific conflict, but in others that followed.
Locally it was observed with traditional reverence at war memorials across Cambridgeshire.
Others, such as our emergency services, took time out to pause and observe the silence.
Many office and shop workers, too, stood still to join the two-minute silence.
Here are photos from Whittlesey, Wisbech, March and Ely.
Most Read
- 1 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
- 2 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
- 3 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 4 World War 2 grenade causes evacuation
- 5 Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity
- 6 Help if you can urge police ahead of annual Christmas appeal
- 7 Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town
- 8 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
- 9 Memories sealed away for 25 years in King's Dyke capsule
- 10 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
Photos from Chatteris (where a special memorial was unveiled) follow.