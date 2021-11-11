News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Published: 3:34 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 3:48 PM November 11, 2021
It is the most poignant of events in the calendar – Armistice Day. 

It was on this day, in November 1918, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month that agreement was reached to end the First World War.  

It has become the first day when we remember not only those who died in that horrific conflict, but in others that followed. 

Locally it was observed with traditional reverence at war memorials across Cambridgeshire.  

Others, such as our emergency services, took time out to pause and observe the silence.  

Many office and shop workers, too, stood still to join the two-minute silence.

Here are photos from Whittlesey, Wisbech, March and Ely.  

Photos from Chatteris  (where a special memorial was unveiled) follow. 

