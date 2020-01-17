Advanced search

Large quantity of lead stolen from St Mary's church in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 January 2020

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

Archant

Thieves have stolen large quantities of lead from 13th century St Mary's the Virgin church, Doddington near March.

The church was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday and initial inspections show that around half of the lead on the south aisle and porch roof was taken.

"I believe that around 48 sheets of lead were removed," said one church maintenance worker. "Heavy rain since has caused more damage."

You may also want to watch:

The roof has now been fitted with temporary sheets by installation firm Majestic Heritage.

Police and church warden Eileen Clapham were alerted to the theft on Tuesday by a villager who noticed the lead was missing.

The theft is the latest in a series being investigated by Cambridgeshire police. Recently it was reported that 22 other church roofs across the county had been stripped of some or all of their lead in the past two years.

Rural church crime is on the increase with 224 incidents reported over the past two years.

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Drink driver who killed mother-of-two and left three seriously injured is jailed for nine years

Adam White (left) has been jailed for nine years after killing mother-of-two Katy Cunningham (right) and seriously injuring three others in a drink-fuelled crash on the A16. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Drink driver who killed mother-of-two and left three seriously injured is jailed for nine years

Adam White (left) has been jailed for nine years after killing mother-of-two Katy Cunningham (right) and seriously injuring three others in a drink-fuelled crash on the A16. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

Latest from the Cambs Times

Large quantity of lead stolen from St Mary’s church in Doddington

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Four men stopped by police in March are dispersed from Cambridgeshire

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town making life tough for themselves in the promotion race

March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sheep ‘looked sheepish’ after being placed in back of police van for loitering at side of Fen road

The sheep was put in the back of a police van after officers spotted it loitering at the side of the A1101 at Tydd Gote. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists