A motorist was arrested for drug driving and no insurance after he was stopped by police in Wisbech.

The incident took place on Friday (January 11) at 11pm when officers stopped the vehicle on Barton Road.

The driver failed a road side drug wipe for cannabis.

Police say the offender also did not have the “correct insurance for what they were doing”.

A spokesperson said: “The driver was arrested and taken to the PIC at Kings Lynn. The vehicle was seized under section 165. Enquires continue.”

The police can stop any drivers and make them do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they think someone is on drugs.

A series of tests can take place such as asking the person to walk in a straight line.

They can also use a roadside drug kit to screen for cannabis and cocaine.

The driver could be charged with a crime if the test shows drugs have been taken.