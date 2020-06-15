Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge Andrew Stockbridge

A man has been arrested after armed police swooped on a car with three men inside in March town centre this morning.

Dramatic pictures show the large police response outside Domino’s Pizza restaurant in the Fenland town’s high street at around 11am today (June 15).

An eyewitness said one man, the driver of the small white car, was arrested and taken away in one of the police vans “very leisurely” and with “no stress”.

Andrew Stockbridge, who watched the incident unfold, said: “I had been watching for half an hour... the armed response was the last to leave.

“The driver of the car was taken very leisurely, with no stress, away in the van.”

Describing the moment police stopped the car, he said: “It appears the ARV [armed response vehicle] blocked suspect car in.

“The squads came in from behind and three typical looking local lads got out.

“I couldn’t really see the point of such manpower, unless of course they’d been reported as armed.”

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.