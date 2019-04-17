Spate of shed burglaries in Chatteris and Doddington brought to an end as police arrest two men

Since two 20-year-old men from Chatteris were handed conditional cautions earlier this week in connection with the recent shed break-in series in the Chatteris and Doddington areas, we've not seen any further offences. Picture: FENLAND POLICE. Archant

A spate of more than 30 shed and outbuilding break-ins in Chatteris and Doddington saw thieves make off with tools and gardening equipment.

Two men, both aged 20, from the Chatteris area were arrested and cautioned by police.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Fenland scoured hours of CCTV footage, identified witnesses and carried out patrols, resulting in the arrest of the two local men.

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to thank everyone who took the time to report a crime to us.

“All the information combined allowed us to identify the severity of the problem, track movement of suspects, identify them and their vehicles and make the arrests.

“Please do continue to report information to us, whether that is to report a crime or information about a crime or suspicious activity. It enables us to build up a picture and take action against those who do not adhere to the law.”

The two men must now:

• Attend an assessment and follow up sessions to help them understand how their behaviour has affected others and help them change it, diverting them from further criminality

• Attend an assessment regarding the suitability to engage in restorative justice with the victims

• Together pay a total of £400 in compensation to the victims of the crimes they have been linked to.

Failure to comply with any of these conditions will result in their arrest and charge.

Since the arrests of the two men there have not been any further reports of non-dwelling burglaries in the Chatteris and Doddington areas.

Anyone with information about burglary can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call us on 101.

Advice and information about how to best protect your home and your belongings is available on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Gardens-and-outbuildings