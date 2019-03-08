Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum 'n' bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum 'n' bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

Two men in their 30s were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at a March pub during a drum 'n' bass night which saw an emergency worker assaulted.

Officers were called to The Red Lion on High Street at about 10pm on Saturday (October 26) with reports of violence at the CarnEvil event.

An eyewitness said: "It all kicked off at about 10pm during a drum 'n' bass night. It was bedlam."

A police spokesman said: "One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, aggrevated bodily harm and grievous bodily harm.

"Another man, also in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of GBH, common assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

"Police and ambulance crews attended the scene," added the spokesman, "and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both men have been released on police bail pending further investigation.