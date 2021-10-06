Published: 11:26 PM October 6, 2021

Vigil on the steps of the police station where two Camp Beagle protestors - arrested earlier - are being questioned. - Credit: Facebook/Camp Beagle

Animal rights campaigner John Curtin was still in a police station after being arrested for the second time today during protests at Camp Beagle.

It came after a large contingent of police had been called to the animal research centre MBR Acres at Wyton in Cambridgeshire.

Police held back protestors as vans carrying beagles from the centre exited the centre.

Protestors could be heard screaming and shouting as the vans were given clear passage.

Mr Curtin was later seen being arrested by police officers.

Witnesses say he was trying to intervene after a second protestor became involved in a skirmish with police.

“John was trying to explain to police the regulations on transport of animals were being ignored,” said one witness.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 55-year-old woman from the Huntingdon area and a 58-year-old man from Coventry were arrested on suspicion of common assault and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“We continue to provide an impartial and proportionate response to the protests, balancing the right to protest with the right of staff at the site to go about their lawful work.

They are taking puppies to the lab again- 10 police vans and 40 upwards police @CambsCops to take this scared pups to end their days alone and in pain - LIVE @PeterEgan6 @domdyer70 @IainTime @samuelsweek @jeremycorbyn @JournoJane @ScarlettBeagle pic.twitter.com/LpaVBoC0lZ — Camp Beagle (@campbeagleoffic) October 6, 2021

“We are ensuring a safe environment for protestors to express their views peacefully and staff at the site to do their work, which is protected under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.”

Two weeks ago Mr Curtin was arrested – and freed after 14 hours of questioning.

On that occasion supporters of the campaign to ban beagles from animal research at the MBR Acres site at Wyton kept vigil outside Thorpe Wood police station where he had been detained.

Mr Curtin emerged to cheers and said he had not been charged.

He described it as an “eventful day” and said he had been advised to offer ‘no comment’ throughout.