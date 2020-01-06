Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased.

Two men were arrested following a spate of non-dwelling burglaries and thefts in Chatteris and March.

Cambridgeshire Police say that the first man was remanded in custody and charged with three offences, the second was charged and bailed for two offences.

A post on Policing Fenland on Facebook read: "Patrols will continue in these areas to deter those that are intent on taking opportunities to steal."

It comes after the Chatteris town crier created a map highlighting a spate of burglaries in the town just last month.