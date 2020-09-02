Advanced search

Police arrest two men after drug raids in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 17:59 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 02 September 2020

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Police stormed a house and a caravan today in separate raids, made two arrests – including a man of 67 -and recovered drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

First port of call was Station Road, Ramsey where officers forced their way into a home with a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

They followed it up with a raid on a caravan in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights.

Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon. They both remain at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Sergeant Alice Draper said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to online https://bit.ly/32PEODh or call us 101. You don’t have to tell police your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.

