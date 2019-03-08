Grass, fencing and bales set alight in Wimblington was arson, says Cambs fire service

Fire in the open at Wimblington Saturday was arson, says Cambs fire service. Picture; CFRS Archant

Grass, fencing and bales were deliberately set alight in Wimblington on Saturday evening.

Fire crews from March arrived just after 7pm to tackle the fire on Blue Lane in Wimblington.

A fire service spokesman said: “We found a fire in the open involving grass, fencing and bales.

“We extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to our station by 8.45pm.”

The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.