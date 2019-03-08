Advanced search

Grass, fencing and bales set alight in Wimblington was arson, says Cambs fire service

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 April 2019

Fire in the open at Wimblington Saturday was arson, says Cambs fire service. Picture; CFRS

Fire in the open at Wimblington Saturday was arson, says Cambs fire service. Picture; CFRS

Archant

Grass, fencing and bales were deliberately set alight in Wimblington on Saturday evening.

Fire crews from March arrived just after 7pm to tackle the fire on Blue Lane in Wimblington.

A fire service spokesman said: “We found a fire in the open involving grass, fencing and bales.

“We extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to our station by 8.45pm.”

The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

March AC runners enjoy varying degrees of success - collecting PBs (that's personal bests) along the way

March AC Running Club weekend events included Barry Head taking part in the Peterborough Sublime Marathon . Picture: MARCH AC RUNNING CLUB

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

