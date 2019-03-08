Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 14:51 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 22 May 2019

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Archant

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack.

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Firefighters attended the scene on Stocking Drove yesterday (May 21) at 9.50pm.

Using two hose reels and two jets, they extinguished the fire before returning to their stations by 7.30am this morning (May 22).

You may also want to watch:

A Cambs Fire spokesperson said: "Crews arrived to find a large farm building containing machinery and approximately 100 tonnes of straw fully involved in fire.

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate, anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555."

Crews from Chatteris, Manea, March, Ramsey and Huntingdon attended.

Most Read

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making/distributing/possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making/distributing/possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making/distributing/possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Combined authority explains why new joint chief executives John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each be paid over £160,000 a year if board members agree

New joint chief executives - subject to board approval - for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Both John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each earn over £160,000 a year. Picture:ARCHANT

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

Fenland-based travel agents Holiday With Us shortlisted for top award at annual Agent Achievement Awards

Cambridgeshire travel agents Holiday With Us have been shortlisted for a top award at the annual Agent Achievement Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Twenty Whittlesey climbers scale Yorkshire Three Peaks in gruelling task to raise charity cash for town’s ‘Defibrillators For All’

Twenty climbers from Whittlesey scaled three mountains in a bid to raise as much charity cash as they could. Picture(s): SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists