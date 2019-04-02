Arsonist sets car alight at new-build Damson Drive estate in March

A car was set alight by arsonists at the new-build Damson Drive estate in March on Saturday night, firefighters have revealed.

Crews from March were dispatched to the scene on Saturday, March 30 at around 10.50pm to find the car was already “well alight”.

They tackled the deliberate blaze for more than an hour before returning to the March Fire Station just before midnight.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.51pm on Saturday, one crew from March was called to a fire on Damson Drive in March.

“We arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to our station by 11.55pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Damson Drive is within the March and Chatteris policing team policing neighbourhood, under the Cambridgeshire Constabulary force area.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.