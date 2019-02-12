Advanced search

Arsonists set fire to car in March

PUBLISHED: 09:39 27 February 2019

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Arsonists set fire to a car in March overnight.

Two crews were called to Robshaw Close at 3.29am today (Wednesday February 27).

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 5.10am. The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

