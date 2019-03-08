Fire crews tackle arson attack that spread from cars to nearby house

A car fire started by arsonists spread to another vehicle and nearby house in Fengate yesterday (Sunday April 28).

“Firefighters arrived at 4.53am to find a fire involving a car that had spread to another car and a nearby house in Mitchell Close,” said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station 5.55am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate,” added the spokesman.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.