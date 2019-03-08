Firefighters battle deliberate car blaze for more than an hour on quiet Cambridgeshire B road

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Twitter/@cambsfrs

Fire crews were left tackling a large fire over the weekend after arsonists set a car alight in Thorney.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour on Sunday, October 20 - battling the blaze on Bukehorn Road, near the A47.

Dramatic pictures released on social media show the high flames coming from the car left at the side of the closed-off road.

One crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station arrived to find the car "well alight" at around 10.45pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.45pm on Sunday (20) one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Bukehorn Road in Thorney.

"Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 11.50pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."