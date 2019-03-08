Advanced search

Firefighters battle deliberate car blaze for more than an hour on quiet Cambridgeshire B road

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 21 October 2019

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Twitter/@cambsfrs

Fire crews were left tackling a large fire over the weekend after arsonists set a car alight in Thorney.

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrsDramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour on Sunday, October 20 - battling the blaze on Bukehorn Road, near the A47.

Dramatic pictures released on social media show the high flames coming from the car left at the side of the closed-off road.

You may also want to watch:

One crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station arrived to find the car "well alight" at around 10.45pm.

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrsDramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.45pm on Sunday (20) one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Bukehorn Road in Thorney.

"Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 11.50pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Firefighters battle deliberate car blaze for more than an hour on quiet Cambridgeshire B road

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

‘Check your tyres,’ Fen Cops warn after car lands upside down in water-filled ditch due to worn front tyres

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists