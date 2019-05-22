Advanced search

Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack

22 May, 2019 - 14:51
Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack.

Firefighters attended the scene on Stocking Drove yesterday (May 21) at 9.50pm.

Using two hose reels and two jets, they extinguished the fire before returning to their stations by 7.30am this morning (May 22).

A Cambs Fire spokesperson said: "Crews arrived to find a large farm building containing machinery and approximately 100 tonnes of straw fully involved in fire.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate, anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555."

Crews from Chatteris, Manea, March, Ramsey and Huntingdon attended.

Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack

