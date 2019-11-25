Arsonists torch van in Whittlesey leaving fire crews to tackle the deliberate blaze

Firefighters were called out over the weekend to tackle a deliberate van fire on Sunday (November 24). Picture: Archant/File Archant

Fire crews were called out to another deliberate blaze in the Fens over the weekend after a van was torched by arsonists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attackers set the vehicle alight on Ramsey Road at around 5pm on Sunday, November 24 in Whittlesey.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.22pm on Sunday (24) one crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Ramsey Road in Whittlesey.

"Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 6.50pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."