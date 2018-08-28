Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New CEO appointed for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

PUBLISHED: 07:01 11 January 2019

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

www.martynhicks.com

Sharon Allen has been appointed as chief executive of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which supports people in Cambridgeshire living with a life-limiting illness and those who need end-of-life care.

Currently, Sharon is the CEO of Skills for Care, which supports 21,200 adult social care employers in England to improve the skills and knowledge of more than 1.47 million workers. She will take up her new role at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity in April.

Sharon – who was awarded an OBE for services to social care, homeless people and housing in 2015 – said: “I wanted a new role that really embedded me in the community where I live.

“This opportunity at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity offers me a chance to make sure that people across Cambridgeshire can access high quality palliative and end of life care services that meets their needs.

“Leading the highly-skilled hospice team brings together my absolute commitment to local services with everything I have learnt throughout my career, particularly over the last nearly nine years at Skills for Care.

“I have really valued the skills, knowledge and commitment of everyone who has worked at Skills for Care who have transformed us into the go to organisation for all workforce matters in adult social care.

“I know whoever succeeds me will be taking over an organisation that is in a very good place thanks to the tireless efforts of a hugely-talented group of professionals who I will miss greatly.”

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity announced in November 2018 that Dr Lynn Morgan will retire as CEO at the end of March 2019 after almost nine years in the role.

The number of employees at the hospice has increased from five to 200, and the charity has fundraised for, built and moved into a new purpose-built £10.5 million facility at Shelford Bottom – leaving its original home in Cambridge.

Dr Morgan said: “It is going to be a big wrench to leave the hospice, the wonderful people I have worked with, our volunteers, supporters and trustee board.

“However, I am confident the board has made an excellent decision in appointing Sharon and I know I couldn’t leave the hospice in safer hands.”

To find out more about the hospice, or for fundraising ideas, go to www.arhc.org.uk.

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

New CEO appointed for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

‘She is irreplaceable’: Award-winning Cambridgeshire countryside campaigner Shirley Fieldhouse dies at 84

Dedicated countryside campaigner Shirley Fieldhouse who gave her “heart and soul” to Cambridgeshire for more than 40 years has died. Here she is pictured in 2012 receiving the Marsh Honorary Award for Outstanding Contribution to CPRE. Picture: CPRE/ NIGEL KEENE

CCTV control to be moved from Fenland to Peterborough in cost-cutting merger

CCTV control in Fenland will be moved to Peterborough in a bid to save more than £60,000 and reduce crime in both areas. Picture: ARCHANT

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire charity wins grant to help provide support on best energy deals

Cambridgeshire charity win grant to help provide support on best energy deals. Picture: GARETH FULLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists