Advanced search

Fenland care home group donate toys for Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas appeal

06 December, 2019 - 12:58
Askham Village Community care group are supporting Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied

Askham Village Community care group are supporting Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A Fenland care home group are working hard to support Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas toy appeal.

Residents at Askham Village Community homes in Doddington have been sifting through donations for the festive campaign by our region's police.

The scheme, launched by the constabulary earlier this month, aims to provide children with a present from Santa who may normally receive nothing.

In addition, residents have spent time knitting mittens and blankets for children in Fenland and the surrounding areas as part of the donation appeal.

Members of the public can visit Askham's café where there is a communal set of needles for anyone who wants to contribute to this shared effort.

Joanne Monaghan, head of care and nursing services, said: "Christmas has started early at the home and staff and residents alike are so excited with the events we have planned.

"They've been working hard to ensure friends and family will enjoy our fayre, choir and party, not to mention the donations they've collected for the Cambridgeshire police appeal.

"I couldn't be more proud of them. This time of year brings about a togetherness and a real community feel, which is part of our ethos at Askham."

As well as helping vulnerable children in the county, staff and residents have also been gearing up for an action-packed week of activities at the home.

You may also want to watch:

Askham will also be hosting a special choir service on Wednesday, December 18 where carols will be performed by the local guides group.

There will also be a Christmas party for residents on Monday, December 23.

The winter season will also see residents being taken on personal shopping trips to Peterborough and other nearby towns and cities in the build-up to the big day.

A family-run business for over 30 years, Askham Village Community provides specialist nursing and care for the very young to the elderly.

They offer day visits, respite or long-term care, goal-focused rehabilitation, and continuing reablement support.

Ms Monaghan added: "It's amazing to see everyone getting involved in the festivities - even to the point of staff and residents making their own Christmas decorations in readiness for our 'best dressed home' competition later this month."

As well as the busy schedule of events, the group is also fundraising for an Omi projector for its residents.

The interactive projector is dementia-friendly and designed to stimulate, relax and encourage memory recall through scenes and sounds from nature.

So far, the team have raised £1,417 towards the projector through various activities and games including raffles, bingo and 'name the stuffed toy' challenges.

Askham has agreed to match every penny raised.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/askham-village-community?utm_term=4X7BdjzB8

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Fenland care home group donate toys for Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas appeal

Askham Village Community care group are supporting Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied

PCSOs deal with ‘medical emergency’ while out issuing parking tickets in Whittlesey

PCSOs in Whittlesey helped to deal with a medical emergency while they were out issuing parking tickets in the town. Picture: Policing Fenland

Chatteris drug dealer tried to hide in a hedge after throwing bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away

Chatteris drug dealer Jamie Payne, of Bridge Street, ran from officers who were investigating another incident in Derwent Close, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists