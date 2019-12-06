Fenland care home group donate toys for Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas appeal

A Fenland care home group are working hard to support Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas toy appeal.

Residents at Askham Village Community homes in Doddington have been sifting through donations for the festive campaign by our region's police.

The scheme, launched by the constabulary earlier this month, aims to provide children with a present from Santa who may normally receive nothing.

In addition, residents have spent time knitting mittens and blankets for children in Fenland and the surrounding areas as part of the donation appeal.

Members of the public can visit Askham's café where there is a communal set of needles for anyone who wants to contribute to this shared effort.

Joanne Monaghan, head of care and nursing services, said: "Christmas has started early at the home and staff and residents alike are so excited with the events we have planned.

"They've been working hard to ensure friends and family will enjoy our fayre, choir and party, not to mention the donations they've collected for the Cambridgeshire police appeal.

"I couldn't be more proud of them. This time of year brings about a togetherness and a real community feel, which is part of our ethos at Askham."

As well as helping vulnerable children in the county, staff and residents have also been gearing up for an action-packed week of activities at the home.

Askham will also be hosting a special choir service on Wednesday, December 18 where carols will be performed by the local guides group.

There will also be a Christmas party for residents on Monday, December 23.

The winter season will also see residents being taken on personal shopping trips to Peterborough and other nearby towns and cities in the build-up to the big day.

A family-run business for over 30 years, Askham Village Community provides specialist nursing and care for the very young to the elderly.

They offer day visits, respite or long-term care, goal-focused rehabilitation, and continuing reablement support.

Ms Monaghan added: "It's amazing to see everyone getting involved in the festivities - even to the point of staff and residents making their own Christmas decorations in readiness for our 'best dressed home' competition later this month."

As well as the busy schedule of events, the group is also fundraising for an Omi projector for its residents.

The interactive projector is dementia-friendly and designed to stimulate, relax and encourage memory recall through scenes and sounds from nature.

So far, the team have raised £1,417 towards the projector through various activities and games including raffles, bingo and 'name the stuffed toy' challenges.

Askham has agreed to match every penny raised.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/askham-village-community?utm_term=4X7BdjzB8