Video

Published: 5:01 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM May 4, 2021

Stroke survivor Philip Haines, aged 88, has thanked Askham Rehab for getting him back on his feet following an intensive 16-week rehabilitation programme. - Credit: Askham Rehab

An 88-year-old severe stroke survivor has thanked doctors for getting him back on his feet during an intensive 16-week rehabilitation programme.

Philip Haines has thanked the team at Askham Rehab, a specialist neuro-rehab centre in Doddington, after he was “hit for six” last year.

The former secretary to the Anglican Diocese of Peterborough fully lost mobility in his left side following the stroke in October 2020.

Philip had access to all four of Askham's disciplines; clinical psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy. - Credit: Askham Rehab

Caused by a blood clot that starved a portion of his brain of oxygen, the stroke – professionally known as a cerebral infarct – left Philip with dense left hemiplegia.

That meant he was unable to move his left arm and leg.

You may also want to watch:

While the blood clot was successfully removed, the stroke caused Philip to have cognitive challenges and difficulty in swallowing.

Philip Haines, an 88-year-old former secretary to the Anglican Diocese of Peterborough, personally thanked the team at Askham Rehab. - Credit: Askham Rehab

Philip came to Askham Rehab from Peterborough City Hospital in November, where he was assessed by the multidisciplinary team before being put on a four-month programme.

“The stroke knocked me for six and changed my life dramatically,” said Mr Haines who returned home in April this year after completing rehab.

“Every day I was met with a group of very enthusiastic physiotherapists who were trying to bring some life back into my left side.”

Philip said he’ll be forever grateful for the team that looked after him throughout his rehabilitation at Askham Rehab. - Credit: Askham Rehab

Born and educated in Derby, Philip left school and did his National Service in the Navy before moving to London where he worked for 12 years in finance.

He then moved to Hereford to work for Bulmer’s Cider for another 12 years, before finally settling in Peterborough as the secretary of the Anglican Diocese of Peterborough.

A keen listener of Peterborough Cathedral Choir throughout his 20-year retirement, Philip still lives in the cathedral’s precinct and is glad to be back on his feet.

Philip’s journey at Askham "encompasses what Stroke Awareness Month is all about; highlighting the strategies to improve the quality of life for persons recovering from the condition". - Credit: Askham Rehab

He added: “This whole journey has been a completely new experience, it’s almost like a rebirth.

“You always try to be positive, but it’s inevitable that you go through periods of feeling low.

“The team’s enthusiasm helped pick me up during those low points. We got on fine, they were very helpful, and it was a real group effort in trying to bring life back into my muscles.”

When asked if he had any final words for the team that looked after him throughout his rehabilitation, Philip said: “Keep up the good work. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Sara Neaves, clinical Lead and outpatients service manager at Askham Rehab, said: “It has been extremely rewarding to see Philip come this far.

Being fully independent before his stroke, Philip was determined to get back on his feet during the 16-week course. - Credit: Askham Rehab

“He had a positive outlook on his rehabilitation journey with us from the offset.

“His sister has also been an excellent support to him and due to our patient-centred care, his individualised programme has worked to his goals.

“We’re delighted he’s now able to get back out and head into town again for his lunch outings with friends.”

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, director at Askham, said: “Philip’s journey at Askham encompasses what Stroke Awareness Month is all about; highlighting the strategies to improve the quality of life for persons recovering from the condition.

“Our family-run community has more than 30 years’ experience, including 10 years of neurological rehabilitation expertise.

“It prides itself on having comprehensive and specialist programmes in place to ensure those undergoing rehabilitation with us receive structured, high-quality care with a holistic approach.”

For more information on Askham Rehab, please visit https://askhamrehab.com/