Advanced search

Assistant practitioners pass their training at Askham Village Community in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 10:49 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 22 November 2019

Askham Village Community in Doddington has seen its first-ever class of assistant practitioners pass their training. Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE

Askham Village Community in Doddington has seen its first-ever class of assistant practitioners pass their training. Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE

Archant

A Doddington care home and rehabilitation centre has seen its first group of assistant practitioners pass their training.

Eight members of staff at Askham Village Community will now be able to deliver care, administer medications and write care plans for nursing residents.

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Barker, training and development manager, said: "They have undergone a period of extensive training and competency assessments, enabling them to be ready to provide professional care and clinical interventions to enhance our residents' experience.

"I know our nurses and physiotherapists will welcome the support. By training and developing our care team we can ensure that a high level of person-centred care is delivered across all five of our homes."

Assistant practitioners are trained in respiratory medicine, occupational therapy, monitoring patients recovering from surgery, providing personal, social, therapeutic and rehabilitative care, supporting adults or young people with mental health issues, and dietetics.

The role, which is a cross between a care worker and nurse, has been rolled out across the UK by Care England.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for three years

Robert Mills, of Old North Road, Bassingbourn, was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable childred being abused has been jailed. Picture: POLICE

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for three years

Robert Mills, of Old North Road, Bassingbourn, was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable childred being abused has been jailed. Picture: POLICE

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Assistant practitioners pass their training at Askham Village Community in Doddington

Askham Village Community in Doddington has seen its first-ever class of assistant practitioners pass their training. Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE

By election after £4,500 a year councillor quits - nine days after resigning £85,000 a year job as Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner

In happier times, Jason Ablewhite welcoming his depuity Ray Bisby nearly two years ago, Mr Bisby is now about to become his interim replacement.

Wisbech air and defence students take flight at matriculation ceremony

College of West Anglia air and defence students take flight at matriculation ceremony. Picture: GRACE JONES/CWA

Littleport student’s peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win cash prize

Littleport Academy student Hannah Turnock's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win $5,000. Hannah Turnock with her winning poster. Picture: DAVID ELLIS

Sophie Eyers’ story told as police in launch 16-day domestic abuse campaign urging affected people to seek help

The story of Sophie Eyers (pictured) will be told as part of Cambridgeshire Police�s new 16-day domestic abuse campaign. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists