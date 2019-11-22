Assistant practitioners pass their training at Askham Village Community in Doddington

A Doddington care home and rehabilitation centre has seen its first group of assistant practitioners pass their training.

Eight members of staff at Askham Village Community will now be able to deliver care, administer medications and write care plans for nursing residents.

Michelle Barker, training and development manager, said: "They have undergone a period of extensive training and competency assessments, enabling them to be ready to provide professional care and clinical interventions to enhance our residents' experience.

"I know our nurses and physiotherapists will welcome the support. By training and developing our care team we can ensure that a high level of person-centred care is delivered across all five of our homes."

Assistant practitioners are trained in respiratory medicine, occupational therapy, monitoring patients recovering from surgery, providing personal, social, therapeutic and rehabilitative care, supporting adults or young people with mental health issues, and dietetics.

The role, which is a cross between a care worker and nurse, has been rolled out across the UK by Care England.