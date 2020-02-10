Doddington's Askham Village Community focus on mental health and staff wellbeing

A Doddington care home is launching a 'kindness cards' scheme to help staff and residents share positive observations about each other.

Askham Village Community will also have an on-site counsellor for staff drop-ins as part of their 2020 goal on staff wellbeing.

It follows Time to Talk day where Askham launched a series of initiatives to ensure help focus on mental health.

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, director, said: "The culture we've developed at Askham places staff wellbeing alongside that of our residents in terms of importance.

"Looking after our staff is integral to everything we do, and Time to Talk Day provided the opportunity to reinforce that message - underlining how much we care about everyone within the community, both staff and residents alike."

Mental health first aiders and staff wellbeing will also become a key part of the annual full team meeting.

Time to Talk Day was a national initiative that aims to change lives by talking about mental health.

Askham Village Community provides specialist nursing and care for the very young to the elderly.

