Advanced search

Patients can now have relatives stay at Fenland rehabilitation facility

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 December 2020

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community

Archant

A rehabilitation provider is going to offer on-site accommodation for relatives of its service users.

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community.Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community.

Askham Village Community, in Doddington, successfully trialled the concept with a married couple, who are coming to the end of a 10 week stay at its facility.

Jasmin Evans needed rehabilitative treatment following a severe bran aneurysm and two strokes which left her struggling to communicate, partially blind and experiencing difficulties with her mobility.

Her other half Rachael was able to stay with Jasmin throughout and also be part of her intensive programme of therapies.

The couple moved into their own self-contained apartment which offered a balance of their own privacy and accessibility to Askham’s facilities.

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village CommunityJasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community

Rachael said: “By the time Jasmin was transferred to Askham, the stress from the acute care phase had taken its toll on me.

“I arrived tired, emotional, and confused about what was happening. I felt left out and alone. It was horrendous.

You may also want to watch:

“I was immediately reassured by the team, however, and was welcomed to be part of Jasmin’s recovery process.”

Askham Rehab supports its rehabilitiation patients with state-of-the-art robotics. Picture: SuppliedAskham Rehab supports its rehabilitiation patients with state-of-the-art robotics. Picture: Supplied

Jasmin was also able to make use of Askham Rehab’s pioneering robotic equipment as part of her rehabilitation.

She worked on improving her balance and posture, cardiovascular and muscle strength and visual coordination.

And as well as building her physical strength, she was able to stay mentally stimulated with sequencing and problem-solving activities offered by the robotics.

Rachael said: “Askham is not playing catchup with the latest trends in care, it’s leading the way.

“During the rehabilitation, we never felt like patients either. Askham is a people’s home and we were made to feel like residents. This was evident with our own apartment.

“Staff could’ve knocked and just walked in, but they didn’t. It’s about respect for each other.”

Jasmin will now undergo four weeks of virtual rehabilitation sessions before finally being discharged on December 23 – just in time for Christmas.

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, Director at Askham, said: “This is our first attempt at welcoming people to stay onsite at Askham for rehabilitation, and we’re delighted to see Jasmin’s dramatic progress with us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Construction begins on new £30m university in Cambridgeshire

A ceremonial spade in the ground event has marked the start of construction of ARU Peterborough, the city's new £30 million university. Pictured from left: Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of ARU, James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; and Cllr John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography / CPCA

Patients can now have relatives stay at Fenland rehabilitation facility

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community

Possibility of bats and peregrine falcons delay an explosive end to 85m chimney stacks

Two 85m chimneys at the Saxon brickworks in Peterborough Road,m Whittlesey, will be demolished by explosion in the New Year. Structural surveys recommend it. Picture; CAMBS CC PLANNING PORTAL

Rise in Covid-19 cases across Fenland’s education settings while East Cambs reports drop

Fenland reported an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in its education settings for the week commencing November 30, while East Cambridgeshire recorded a slight drop over the same period. Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE/GETTY IMAGES

We Out Here festival to bring ‘brightest talent’ in 2021 return to Cambridgeshire

We Out Here festival to bring ‘brightest talent’ in 2021 return to Cambridgeshire. Picture: JAMIE CRUMPTON