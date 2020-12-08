Patients can now have relatives stay at Fenland rehabilitation facility

Jasmin Evans (L) was able to have her other half Rachael (R) stay with her throughout her rehabilitation at Askham Village Community, in Doddington. The Fenland-based rehabilitiation provider can now accommodate relatives of patients. Pictures: Supplied by Askham Village Community Archant

A rehabilitation provider is going to offer on-site accommodation for relatives of its service users.

Askham Village Community, in Doddington, successfully trialled the concept with a married couple, who are coming to the end of a 10 week stay at its facility.

Jasmin Evans needed rehabilitative treatment following a severe bran aneurysm and two strokes which left her struggling to communicate, partially blind and experiencing difficulties with her mobility.

Her other half Rachael was able to stay with Jasmin throughout and also be part of her intensive programme of therapies.

The couple moved into their own self-contained apartment which offered a balance of their own privacy and accessibility to Askham’s facilities.

Rachael said: “By the time Jasmin was transferred to Askham, the stress from the acute care phase had taken its toll on me.

“I arrived tired, emotional, and confused about what was happening. I felt left out and alone. It was horrendous.

“I was immediately reassured by the team, however, and was welcomed to be part of Jasmin’s recovery process.”

Jasmin was also able to make use of Askham Rehab’s pioneering robotic equipment as part of her rehabilitation.

She worked on improving her balance and posture, cardiovascular and muscle strength and visual coordination.

And as well as building her physical strength, she was able to stay mentally stimulated with sequencing and problem-solving activities offered by the robotics.

Rachael said: “Askham is not playing catchup with the latest trends in care, it’s leading the way.

“During the rehabilitation, we never felt like patients either. Askham is a people’s home and we were made to feel like residents. This was evident with our own apartment.

“Staff could’ve knocked and just walked in, but they didn’t. It’s about respect for each other.”

Jasmin will now undergo four weeks of virtual rehabilitation sessions before finally being discharged on December 23 – just in time for Christmas.

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, Director at Askham, said: “This is our first attempt at welcoming people to stay onsite at Askham for rehabilitation, and we’re delighted to see Jasmin’s dramatic progress with us.”