Two would-be thieves have been caught on camera trying to steal from an elderly man's March home before fleeing in a soft top Audi.

The men were pictured arriving at the 84-year-old man's Whittlesey Road home on Monday, July 29 at around 12.30pm before they started raiding his garden shed.

An eye witness says the suspects were "piling up his possessions" and were getting ready to leave before they were confronted.

The elderly man - who was out during the incident - arrived home as the two men were reportedly trying to break into his home with a crowbar.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 12:30pm on July 29 with reports of a burglary on Whittlesey Road, March.

"Two men reportedly fled the scene after being disturbed by a local resident while trying to break into a shed. A crime has been raised and the incident is under investigation."

The two young men, one wearing a grey hooded jacket and the other wearing a two-tone tshirt, were pictured looking around the man's garden.

The clear images show their arrival in the silver 52-plate Audi - registration OW52 DSU - which has as black soft top roof.

Sharing their anger on social media, the witness - who wishes to remain anonymous - said: "Despicable low life scum, please share so they can be named and shamed.

"They [the two men] calmly parked on his drive and then helped themselves to his possessions from his sheds, piling them up ready to load into their car.

"Then one of them decided to pick up a crowbar and was about to break into the house just as the 84-year-old owner arrived home.

"Luckily enough for the owner they jumped in their car, a silver Audi convertible, and made their escape.

"God only knows what would have happened if they had been In the house when the owner arrived home."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.