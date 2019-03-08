Advanced search

Chatteris care home hold Australian day for resident who ventured down under

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 04 September 2019

It was a special day at The Gables for one of their residents, Eileen Jenkins, as the home celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONES

It was a special day at The Gables for one of their residents, Eileen Jenkins, as the home celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONES

Archant

It was a special celebration for one resident at a Chatteris care home who had an Australian day held in her honour.

It was a special day at The Gables Care Home as they celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONESIt was a special day at The Gables Care Home as they celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONES

Eileen Jenkins, from The Gables, was evacuated to live with relatives in Australia aged just eight-years-old in 1940.

She was one of 477 children on board the Polish liner 'Batory' accompanied by 51 escorts assigned to care for them, along with 700 troops and the Polish crew.

Last month the 79-year-old made a wish that the home would be able to hold an Australian Wattle Day.

On August 30 a themed lunch took place at The Gables and the dining room was decorated with flags, balloons and homemade Wattle, the national floral emblem of Australia.

You may also want to watch:

Eileen said: "It was a wonderful day, bringing back many happy memories of my time in Australia".

The Gables also presented her with a passenger list showing her as a 14-year-old student returning to the UK.

While Eileen was on the Batory, one of the escorts was Meta Maclean, an Australian songwriter and pianist.

During the 10-week voyage, she would lead the children in sing-a-longs, choirs and Sunday hymns.

The ship became known as The Singing Ship and Maclean would later write a book with that title about the journey.

Eileen returned to England in 1946 on board the Aquitania which docked in Southampton on January 10 that year.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Chatteris care home hold Australian day for resident who ventured down under

It was a special day at The Gables for one of their residents, Eileen Jenkins, as the home celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONES

TENNIS: Chatteris club members of all ages enjoy sun-kissed Rickwood Cup Mixed Doubles Tournament

Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club at the Rickwood Cup Mixed Doubles Tournament. Picture: Supplied / Club

Trades union council members from Fenland take part in annual rally

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists