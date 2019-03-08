Award winning careers guidance at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris

Cromwell Community College is recognsed for excellnece in careers guidance. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Archant

Cromwell Community College has been given national recognition for supporting students with high quality careers information.

The Quality in Careers Standard is a national award that recognises excellence in student provision to make sure young people are well equipped for their future career journey.

Jill Clarke has managed the process at Cromwell’s secondary setting by ensuring the school has covered 80 standards needed to gain the award.

The recognition shows that Cromwell have a strong commitment to careers, education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) and that they meet Government and Ofsted standards.

A spokesman said: “We are providing a sound base from which students can develop, move on and attain the best life chances they can.

“Good quality CEIAG ensures that social mobility is attainable for every young person who has been given knowledge, information, skills and guidance that only an excellent CEIAG programme can provide.”

The CIAG scheme was set up to ensure students have opportunities to engage in career-related learning, while gaining transferable life-long skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking and communication are fundamental for young people to make the successful transition from education.