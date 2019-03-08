Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Award winning careers guidance at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 13:11 12 March 2019

Cromwell Community College is recognsed for excellnece in careers guidance. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Cromwell Community College is recognsed for excellnece in careers guidance. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Archant

Cromwell Community College has been given national recognition for supporting students with high quality careers information.

The Quality in Careers Standard is a national award that recognises excellence in student provision to make sure young people are well equipped for their future career journey.

Jill Clarke has managed the process at Cromwell’s secondary setting by ensuring the school has covered 80 standards needed to gain the award.

The recognition shows that Cromwell have a strong commitment to careers, education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) and that they meet Government and Ofsted standards.

A spokesman said: “We are providing a sound base from which students can develop, move on and attain the best life chances they can.

“Good quality CEIAG ensures that social mobility is attainable for every young person who has been given knowledge, information, skills and guidance that only an excellent CEIAG programme can provide.”

The CIAG scheme was set up to ensure students have opportunities to engage in career-related learning, while gaining transferable life-long skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking and communication are fundamental for young people to make the successful transition from education.

Most Read

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says Chatteris foster dad to six boys

Sherwin has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

Helping disabled people to get mobile has won a Fen car dealership an award

JS Holmes Motability Awards. Picture: JS HOLMES

Most Read

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says Chatteris foster dad to six boys

Sherwin has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

Helping disabled people to get mobile has won a Fen car dealership an award

JS Holmes Motability Awards. Picture: JS HOLMES

Latest from the Cambs Times

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

Whittlesey man Aidan Cooper to run annual London Marathon in memory of his footy-loving granddad Ronald Cooper who played for Posh

Aidan Cooper from Whittlesey (left) will be running this year’s London Marathon in memory of his footy-loving granddad Ronald Cooper (right). Picture: JUSTGIVING / AIDAN COOPER

Introducing charges to use Cambridgeshire library computers branded ‘a sorry tale of incompetence’ as county council does a U-turn

Libraries in Ely, March, St Neots and Huntingdon all part of Cambridgeshire's stock - and like the rest to have the £1 an hour fee for computer use dropped from April 1. Picture; ARCHANT

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Award winning careers guidance at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris

Cromwell Community College is recognsed for excellnece in careers guidance. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists