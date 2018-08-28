Advanced search

‘Heroes like these deserve to be recognised’: Awards event held in Wisbech for ‘bravery and compassion’ shown by young people

PUBLISHED: 15:23 27 December 2018

An awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

An awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

An awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station.

An awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Angela Deale, of Presiman Designs, organised the awards to recognise young people locally who have done something amazing.

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Peter Human, attended to present the Spirit of the Community Awards to the finalists.

The main award was won by Tia, who earlier this year, in the scorching summer heatwave, who showed kindness to firefighters when she bought them ice lollies with her pocket money while they were tackling a fire.

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop.

An awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station. Picture: CAMBS FIREAn awards ceremony to recognise the bravery and compassion of young people in the community was held at Wisbech Fire Station. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

The artwork of the chair was provided by colouring artist I.colourdraw.a.lot and was printed on fire retardant velvet.

Tia went along to pick up her chair a few days later.

Other finalists included Ben Murray and Caitlan and Teigan McNally who all received their awards for helping the homeless.

Ben rallied all his friends, family and neighbours into action making back packs for the homeless full of socks, blankets and any other useful items they could fit in.

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMS

Caitlan and Teigan also spent all their pocket money to help the homeless - which was £10 each - on socks, toothpaste and brushes.

The final finalist was Byron Nunn, who was unable to attend the event for health reasons, but his mum sent her love to everyone and a message from her and Byron to be read out.

Byron suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has to take lots of pills and undergo extensive physio therapy twice a day.

He starts his day at 5am every morning to make sure he can be ready to go to school on time.

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMSTia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMS

It was explained how Byron and his family do everything in their power to raise awareness of the illness and do so without complaint, just happy to live as normal a life as possible.

Angela said: “We can all learn something from these children with their compassion and bravery. I am so happy that we decided to do this award.

“We are definitely going to make it an annual thing because heroes like these young people deserve to be encouraged and recognised.

“Thank you to everyone who nominated and took part in the process and a massive thank you to our Mayor, Mayoress and the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for making our award ceremony possible, it was absolutely brilliant.”

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMSTia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMS

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMSTia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMS

Tia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMSTia also won a bespoke personalised chair designed by Presiman Designs, as well as all finalists being invited to an up-cycling workshop. Picture: ANGELA WILLIAMS

