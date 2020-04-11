Advanced search

Robber allegedly wielding axe during attempted store robbery - in which shop worker’s arm broken - arrested and charged

PUBLISHED: 12:15 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 11 April 2020

Axe wielding man staged attemted robbery at this Dogsthorpe store, say police. Man arrested and charged, Picture; CAMBS COPS

Axe wielding man staged attemted robbery at this Dogsthorpe store, say police. Man arrested and charged, Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A man reported to be wielding an axe at a convenience store – in which a shop worker suffered a broken arm -has been arrested and charged.

Officers were carrying out routine patrols of the area just before 12.30pm yesterday (Friday) when the call for assistance came in from AK Food Store in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

A member of staff at the shop suffered a broken arm during the incident.

Jason Parkinson, 22, of Tilton Court, Peterborough, has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an axe in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Robber allegedly wielding axe during attempted store robbery - in which shop worker’s arm broken - arrested and charged

Axe wielding man staged attemted robbery at this Dogsthorpe store, say police. Man arrested and charged, Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘We are all pulling together’ - Cambridgeshire charity that helps ex-homeless people calls for urgent support amid coronavirus lockdown

John Cook (right) has been a companion at Emmaus Cambridge for nearly two-and-a-half years. Picture: EMMAUS CAMBRIDGE

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24