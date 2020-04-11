Robber allegedly wielding axe during attempted store robbery - in which shop worker’s arm broken - arrested and charged
PUBLISHED: 12:15 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 11 April 2020
A man reported to be wielding an axe at a convenience store – in which a shop worker suffered a broken arm -has been arrested and charged.
Officers were carrying out routine patrols of the area just before 12.30pm yesterday (Friday) when the call for assistance came in from AK Food Store in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.
A member of staff at the shop suffered a broken arm during the incident.
Jason Parkinson, 22, of Tilton Court, Peterborough, has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an axe in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).
