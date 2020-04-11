Robber allegedly wielding axe during attempted store robbery - in which shop worker’s arm broken - arrested and charged

Axe wielding man staged attemted robbery at this Dogsthorpe store, say police. Man arrested and charged, Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A man reported to be wielding an axe at a convenience store – in which a shop worker suffered a broken arm -has been arrested and charged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were carrying out routine patrols of the area just before 12.30pm yesterday (Friday) when the call for assistance came in from AK Food Store in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

A member of staff at the shop suffered a broken arm during the incident.

Jason Parkinson, 22, of Tilton Court, Peterborough, has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an axe in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).