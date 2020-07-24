Couple whose catering business ‘hit a standstill’ because of covid-19 plan to open restaurant in Fen town

A March couple who have been running their own catering business for two-and-a-half years will defy the pandemic to open a restaurant in the town.

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September.

Denise Hayes, who runs B&R Dining with her partner Peter, said: “When COVID-19 happened, our wedding and events business came to a standstill.

“We have always wanted a restaurant and when the opportunity of taking over this beautiful building came up we made the decision to take over this building and restore it to its former glory - even though we were in the middle of a pandemic.

“We are very proud of this first phase of refurbishment. The second phase includes landscaping the rear garden to allow for a beer and barbecue garden where in the summer months, we hope families will come and enjoy the outdoor space.”

B&R’s executive chef, Thomas, is a former finalist in the North Norfolk Chef of the Year competition and comes from a AA rosette background.

