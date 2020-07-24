Advanced search

Couple whose catering business ‘hit a standstill’ because of covid-19 plan to open restaurant in Fen town

PUBLISHED: 17:44 24 July 2020

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September. Picture: DENISE HAYES

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September. Picture: DENISE HAYES

Archant

A March couple who have been running their own catering business for two-and-a-half years will defy the pandemic to open a restaurant in the town.

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September.

Denise Hayes, who runs B&R Dining with her partner Peter, said: “When COVID-19 happened, our wedding and events business came to a standstill.

“We have always wanted a restaurant and when the opportunity of taking over this beautiful building came up we made the decision to take over this building and restore it to its former glory - even though we were in the middle of a pandemic.

“We are very proud of this first phase of refurbishment. The second phase includes landscaping the rear garden to allow for a beer and barbecue garden where in the summer months, we hope families will come and enjoy the outdoor space.”

B&R’s executive chef, Thomas, is a former finalist in the North Norfolk Chef of the Year competition and comes from a AA rosette background.

To book in advance call 01354 810110 or email enquiries@bandrrestaurant.co.uk or visit www.bandrrestaurant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Domestic abuser left girlfriend of three years with extensive bruising after ‘nasty assault’

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, March, punched his girlfriend of three years to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Domestic abuser left girlfriend of three years with extensive bruising after ‘nasty assault’

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, March, punched his girlfriend of three years to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Couple whose catering business ‘hit a standstill’ because of covid-19 plan to open restaurant in Fen town

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September. Picture: DENISE HAYES

Night club loses enforcement battle with Fenland Council - given six months to sort or face closure

VIP nightclub in Chapel Road, Wisbech, has lost an enforcement battle with Fenland Council. The club must resolve the issues within six months says the Planning Inspectorate. It could face closure. Picture; VIP CLUB/FACEBOOK

Seven cocker spaniel puppies – worth £2,000 each – stolen in east Cambs burglary

Seven puppies – worth up to £2,000 each – have been stolen in a burglary in Cottenham. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man breached restraining order hiding in ex-partner’s cupboard amid Covid-19 pandemic

Darren Allington was caught breaching a restraining order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by hiding in his ex-partner's cupboard in Wisbech. Picture: (For Illustrative Purposes) Jean van der Meulen / Pexels.com

Defendants from the Fens could find themselves in the ‘dock’ at cathedral -or as the Government describes it a new ‘Nightingale Court’

Treske made furniture for the restored 13th century Knights’ Chamber which is part of the visitor and learning centre in the Precincts to the Cathedral, opened by Professor David Starkey in September 2016. The Knights’ Chamber is above the archway leading to the Bishop’s Lodging and can be booked as a venue for an event or meeting. Picture; TRESKE