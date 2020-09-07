Gallery

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL Archant

If you’re searching for somewhere to dress up and experience fine dining in Fenland then March’s newest restaurant will tick all the boxes.

Perfect for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, B&R Restaurant is bringing something totally different to the town.

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, March couple Denise and Peter Mcaleese are confident about their new restaurant, which is located at 210 Station Road.

And they’re right to be, having been fully booked for their opening weekend.

With enough room for 60 guests across all three of its modern dining rooms, the layout is naturally spacious yet homely; there are just the right amount of tables, ensuring that overcrowding is never an issue.

With its bright red and blue walls, the restaurant has a vibrant look and welcoming atmosphere as soon as you step inside.

It’s team of front of house staff and waiters/waitresses (who were all wearing face visors when we visited) are all extremely attentive and friendly, too; no request is too small for them. Guests are immediately put at ease, too, thanks to the hand sanitiser machines on the wall.

A nice additional touch is that much of the interior artwork - including a painting of March station and another of its nearby signal box - is for sale, and created by artists from around the Fenland area.

In terms of the food, it’s among the best you’ll find in Fenland - and that’s thanks to a team that’s headed up by B&R’s executive chef, Thomas, who is a former finalist in the North Norfolk Chef of the Year competition and comes from a AA rosette background.

The 28-day aged sirloin steak - which comes with mouthwatering triple cooked duck fat chips and heritage vine tomatoes) was, as my friend said, “cooked to perfection”.

The confit duck leg (which falls off the bone effortlessly), dauphinoise potatoes and cherry textures were full of flavour too, while for starters we’d recommend the polenta coated chilli squid (which is impressively light, thin and oil-less, and served with a sweet chilli tomato jam and Asian slaw).

B&R also offers a range of tasty desserts, including the delicious chocolate fondant and light and fluffy sticky toffee pudding, which is served with ice cream and crumbled shortbread biscuits.

Denise Hayes, who runs B&R Dining with her partner Peter, said: “When COVID-19 happened, our wedding and events business came to a standstill.

“We have always wanted a restaurant and when the opportunity of taking over this beautiful building came up we made the decision to take over this building and restore it to its former glory - even though we were in the middle of a pandemic.

“We are very proud of this first phase of refurbishment. The second phase includes landscaping the rear garden to allow for a beer and barbecue garden where in the summer months, we hope families will come and enjoy the outdoor space.”

To book in advance call 01354 810110 or email enquiries@bandrrestaurant.co.uk

