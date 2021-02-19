Gallery

Published: 3:44 PM February 19, 2021

Serious bank slippage” owing to flood water adjacent to the B1040 (Whittlesey Wash Road), between south of the Dog-in-a-Doublet bridge and East Delph. - Credit: Cieran Young

Part time photographer Cieran Young reported then took a series of images of serious damage to a main road out of Whittlesey.

The road from the town through to the bridge on the B1040 will need repairs following closure because of flooding.

He says the floods have “eroded and started to undermine the road – so it may be shut longer”.

Cieran said he had reported the issues the county highways department who told him they were to carry out an inspection.

"Tons of earth has gone and barriers slipping over,” he reported on a second visit, 24 hours after the first.

Local councillor Dee Laws has emailed a number of residents responding to concerns.

She says there has been “serious bank slippage” owing to flood water adjacent to the B1040 (Whittlesey Wash Road), between south of the Dog-in-a-Doublet bridge and East Delph.

“The slippage stretches for approximately 45 metres and at least one metre in depth,” says Cllr Laws.

“The slippage is located on the east side of the highway bank and between the already closed flood gates.

“This section of the B1040 has a road closure notice as flood warning is in force, therefore prohibitive to all vehicles and pedestrians.”

Cllr Laws says it will be several days before the road closure order is lifted from the B1040 as there is “lots more water moving its way down the system and to be accommodated in and round Whittlesey Washes.

“When the road closure notice is eventually lifted expect delays as a major roadwork is being planned.”







