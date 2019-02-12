Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A woman has died following a collision on the B1040 yesterday (Monday, February 18).

The collision, involving a silver Honda HR-V and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened at about 11.40am in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 163 of yesterday (18 February) or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.