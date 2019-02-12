Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

PUBLISHED: 10:19 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 19 February 2019

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A woman has died following a collision on the B1040 yesterday (Monday, February 18).

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The collision, involving a silver Honda HR-V and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened at about 11.40am in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 163 of yesterday (18 February) or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘I owe my life to her’: Ten-year-old from Wisbech receives award after saving her mum’s life when she had a stroke while driving

Ten year old Ella Wharf from Wisbech, has received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award for calling for help after her Mum had a stroke while driving. Picture: STROKE ASSOCIATION.

Men arrested following raid on cannabis factory in Warboys plead guilty

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

LETTER: ‘Thank you to all of the motorists who came to my assistance’

LETTER: ‘Thank you to all of the motorists who came to my assistance’. Picture: CHRIS ISON

Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists