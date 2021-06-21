News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Floral tributes laid for man killed in B1101 Elm Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:12 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021
Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s

Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s was killed in a three-car crash on June 18. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Several stunning floral tributes have been left near the B1101 Elm Road in March where a man, aged in his 40s, was killed last week.  

The March man, named locally as Lucan, died in a three-car crash at around 6am on Friday (June 18) - another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.  

After failing a roadside drugs test, the second driver, who suffered serious injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. 

Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s was killed

Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s was killed in a three-car crash on June 18. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.  

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.  

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 72 of June 18.” 

You may also want to watch:

Cambs Live
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

March Map

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Courts

Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The George Hotel in Whittlesey

Weather

Disgruntled dog owners fall foul of Wetherspoon's dog ban

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus