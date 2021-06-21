Published: 10:12 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021

Floral tributes left at Marwick Road in March next to the B1101 Elm Road where a March man in his 40s was killed in a three-car crash on June 18. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Several stunning floral tributes have been left near the B1101 Elm Road in March where a man, aged in his 40s, was killed last week.

The March man, named locally as Lucan, died in a three-car crash at around 6am on Friday (June 18) - another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

After failing a roadside drugs test, the second driver, who suffered serious injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 72 of June 18.”