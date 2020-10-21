Suspected drink driver, 29, arrested as teenager and two 20-year-olds injured in Fen crash

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash which left another two young women in hospital with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

A 29-year-old from March crashed their car into a tree on the B1101 Wimblington Road in the town just before 9.50pm on Saturday, October 17.

In the car were three passengers, a 19 and 20-year-old who remain at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and another 20-year-old who suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers had reports a green Proton Savvy had left the road and collided with a tree.

“A 29-year-old woman from March was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and was subsequently released under investigation.

“Officers would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area.”

They would particularly like to hear from the driver of a light-coloured BMW or Mercedes who was seen in the area at the time of the collision but did not stop.

Officers believe the driver may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 484 of October 17, or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report