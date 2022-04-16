News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
B1101: Car crashes near March town bridge

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:19 AM April 16, 2022
A car has crashed through the bridge barricades off the B1101.

A car has crashed through the bridge barricades off the B1101. - Credit: Kath Sansom

A car in March crashed near the B1101 bridge this morning (April 16). 

The car has been left at the scene in March town centre.

The car has been left at the scene in March town centre. - Credit: Kath Sansom


A black car has crashed through the barricades in March town centre. 

The car has been left inches away from entering the river Nene (old course).

The black car has crashed in March town centre.

The black car has crashed in March town centre. - Credit: Kath Sansom

The crash happened between the B1101 High Street and Elewyn Road, by Lloyds Bank and opposite The Ship Inn.

 

The car almost plunged in to the River Nene (old course).

The car almost plunged in to the River Nene (old course). - Credit: Kath Sansom

Orange cones and bollards have been placed at the crash site for resident's safety. 

Until repairs can be completed orange bollards and cones are in place.

Until repairs can be completed orange bollards and cones are in place. - Credit: Kath Sansom


March News

