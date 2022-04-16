B1101: Car crashes near March town bridge

A car has crashed through the bridge barricades off the B1101. - Credit: Kath Sansom

A car in March crashed near the B1101 bridge this morning (April 16).



A black car has crashed through the barricades in March town centre.



The car has been left inches away from entering the river Nene (old course).

The crash happened between the B1101 High Street and Elewyn Road, by Lloyds Bank and opposite The Ship Inn.

Orange cones and bollards have been placed at the crash site for resident's safety.

