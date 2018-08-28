Video

Album art fundraising exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely captures community’s imagination

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD. Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is showcasing 66 original artworks inspired by the art of the vinyl sleeve – including a piece made by a three-year-old.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The display, which is part of their album art fundraising selling exhibition, runs until Sunday January 27.

Inspired by the recent Taken by Storm exhibition, submissions came from people across the area in a range of styles and techniques, as well as artwork from all experience levels and ages, with the youngest artist being just three-years-old.

The Taken by Storm, Storm Thorgerson exhibition, which was on display throughout December, was one of the most popular the gallery has experienced.

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD. The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Florence Tong, head of project delivery, said: “The interest and success of this exhibition inspired us to celebrate the artwork that is associated with our favourite bands, music and tracks by inviting amateur, professional and first time artists to create their own original piece of vinyl artwork.”

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land.

Father and son artists Lee and Jimmy Hasler as well as Cameron Taylor’s designs were ‘highly commended’

Rupert Truman, of StormStudios, who supported the exhibition, said: “The fundraising exhibition features one-off album cover tributes from professional and amateur artists – democracy in action.”

Alongside the album art exhibits the gallery is presenting never before seen, limited edition StormStudios ‘vinyl rough’ designs for various album covers, which will be recognisable to music lovers.

The studios have donated a limited print from their artist Dan Abbott which is being raffled at the gallery throughout the show as part of the fundraising exhibition.

All artwork is on sale at the gallery, which is open daily from 12-4pm and entry is free. At least half of the proceeds from artwork sales will go to support the work of the gallery’s charity Babylon ARTS.