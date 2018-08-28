Advanced search

Album art fundraising exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely captures community’s imagination

PUBLISHED: 12:22 22 January 2019

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is showcasing 66 original artworks inspired by the art of the vinyl sleeve – including a piece made by a three-year-old.

The display, which is part of their album art fundraising selling exhibition, runs until Sunday January 27.

Inspired by the recent Taken by Storm exhibition, submissions came from people across the area in a range of styles and techniques, as well as artwork from all experience levels and ages, with the youngest artist being just three-years-old.

The Taken by Storm, Storm Thorgerson exhibition, which was on display throughout December, was one of the most popular the gallery has experienced.

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD.The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Florence Tong, head of project delivery, said: “The interest and success of this exhibition inspired us to celebrate the artwork that is associated with our favourite bands, music and tracks by inviting amateur, professional and first time artists to create their own original piece of vinyl artwork.”

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land.

Father and son artists Lee and Jimmy Hasler as well as Cameron Taylor’s designs were ‘highly commended’

Rupert Truman, of StormStudios, who supported the exhibition, said: “The fundraising exhibition features one-off album cover tributes from professional and amateur artists – democracy in action.”

Alongside the album art exhibits the gallery is presenting never before seen, limited edition StormStudios ‘vinyl rough’ designs for various album covers, which will be recognisable to music lovers.

The studios have donated a limited print from their artist Dan Abbott which is being raffled at the gallery throughout the show as part of the fundraising exhibition.

All artwork is on sale at the gallery, which is open daily from 12-4pm and entry is free. At least half of the proceeds from artwork sales will go to support the work of the gallery’s charity Babylon ARTS.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

